BREA (CBSLA) — The demand for face masks has led to a shortage across the Southland.
But on Saturday, the Bayside Made In America Apparel & Headwear company planned to give away four cloth face masks per vehicle while supplies last.
The drive-thru face mask giveaway was taking place at 2701 E. Imperial Highway, Brea CA 92821 through 2 p.m.
“We’ve turned from being a T-shirt manufacturer to, now, a face mask manufacturer,” said Abdul Rashid, the owner, who says the company is creating 100,000 masks a day.
In all, about 20,000 masks were being given out Saturday, free of charge.