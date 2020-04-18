LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County on Saturday reported the highest number of daily reported deaths within the county to date at 81.

Officials said that the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 almost doubled this past week.

“Today marks a very sad milestone for our County, we are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 deaths for any one day since the beginning of the pandemic, and our deepest condolences go out to each and every person grieving the loss of their loved ones,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Ferrer went on to say:

“In this last week we have doubled the number of deaths that occurred among LA County residents. We are especially concerned about the overwhelming number of residents residing in our nursing homes who have passed away. I have requested additional support from our state and federal partners so we can work together to ensure that our nursing homes are as safe as possible for residents and employees. This includes asking for supplementary staffing and PPE, increased ability to test residents and employees, and improvements in infection control capacity at nursing homes.”