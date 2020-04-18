Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A huge police response in South Los Angeles late Friday night led to a number of arrests, though the immediate charges stemming from those arrests were not known.
The LAPD says that more than 100 people were at a party on a roof of a building, prompting officers to respond to the scene and call for back-up.
At least 50 officers responded to the scene, and several people ran, spurring officers to search the area.
It’s believed that several people were arrested.
There were no reports of anyone being hurt.
On a rooftop, in South LA. Call an exterminator.