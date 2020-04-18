SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles city councilmember plans to introduce new safety legislation after a volunteer at a drive-up food bank in Sylmar was killed in a freak accident.
Police said a driver Friday waiting for food accidentally struck a 58-year-old volunteer at a food drive in Sylmar, where the victim was pinned between two vehicles while loading food.
Police believe the driver hit the gas peddle instead of the brake and accidentally drove into him.
The food bank was at the intersection of El Casco Street and Glenoaks Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
“I understand the public’s anxiety and urgency to get the resources they need for their families; however, we can’t afford to put even more lives at risk,” Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said late Friday. “I urge the public to exercise greater caution and honor operating guidelines and exercise patience while you wait in line.”
Rodriguez said she will introduce legislation to increase on-site traffic safety measures to ensure safe ingress and egress, as well as proper loading procedures.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call police at (818) 644-8036.
