LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People of all professions are turning to baking after finding themselves with more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sharon Lieblein, a casting director living in Santa Clarita who’s dealing with a halt in TV production, recently baked bread for the first time.
“Getting through one thing in the day and accomplishing something, it’s a great feeling,” she said.
Bread, cupcakes, cakes, muffins, cookies and other recipes are popping up all over the place and excited at-home bakers are sharing their results online.
#StressBaking and #QuarantineBaking had more than 115,000 posts on Instagram as of Saturday.
Demand is high for ingredients like yeast and flour, but as more people flock to grocery stores to keep their pantries stocked, they are becoming hard to find.
For people who can still get their hands on what they need, baking is proving to be an efficient way to relieve stress and distract themselves from all that’s going on.