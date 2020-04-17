



— Beer-loving Angelenos can now support COVID-19 relief by trying a new brew.

Santa Monica Brew Works has released a new hazy IPA called Unsung Heroes in order to honor healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus. The beer is available in 32 oz. crowlers, and the brewery will give $5 from every sale to UCLA Health’s COVID-19 Patient Care And Healthcare Provider Protection Fund.

“We felt we had to do something to recognize and help the brave and tireless healthcare workers who serve our community. I’d hate to think where we’d all be without them,” said Scott Francis, the brewery’s co-founder.

The UCLA Health COVID-19 fund helps support patient and family care, provides personal protective equipment to healthcare workers, and advances testing and treatment of the virus, according to UCLA Health’s website.

“The women of our company, who helped brew this beer, selected UCLA Health’s COVID-19 Fund — a cause that’s close to our hearts both figuratively and literally,” Francis said.

Santa Monica Brew Works previously partnered with UCLA Health for the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day on International Women’s Day, brewery owners said.

The new Unsung Heroes brew is a New England-style India Pale Ale with tropical, citrus, and piney aromatic qualities. It will be available until May 31 or until supplies run out.

Santa Monica Brew Works is open for beer-to-go Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.