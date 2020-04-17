Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Free, same-day drive-thru coronavirus testing is now available to any L.A. County resident showing symptoms, officials announced Friday.
The county announced that anyone showing symptoms — a fever, cough or difficulty breathing – can sign up for a test to be administered that same day.
To get tested, residents must first make an appointment here. No walk-ups are allowed.
As of Friday, there are 30 testing sites across L.A. County, all but two of which are drive-thru. The test consists of either a nasal or throat swab.
Through Thursday, at least 70,000 people have been tested countywide, 11 percent of which have registered as positive. There are 10,844 cases in the county and 455 deaths from the disease.
Here are the full list of testing locations:
- Antelope Valley Mall (1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, CA 91768)
- Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17 – W. McKinley/Fairplex Drive)
- South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278)
- Carbon Health – Echo Park – Walk-Up Only (2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026)
- Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044)
- Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia St., Glendale, CA 91204)
- Hansen Dam Recreational Center (entrance on Osborne St., 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342)
- High Desert Medical Group (43839 15th St. W., Lancaster, CA 93534
- Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
- VA Parking Lot 15 (at corner of Constitution and Davis, 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90095
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center (18460 Roscoe Blvd., Northridge, CA 91325 (enter on Reseda Blvd.)
- Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90095)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — Commerce, Goodrich (972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022)
- AltaMed Medical Group — Pico Rivera, Passons (6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — South Gate (8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate, CA 90280)
- Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90806)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — West Covina (1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina, CA 91790)
- Charles R. Drew Campus (1731 E 120th St. Los Angeles, CA 90059)
- Santa Clarita Testing Site (26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355)
- Pasadena Testing Site (1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena, CA 91103)
- East LA College (1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754 – b/w Floral & Cesar Chavez)
- Avors Medical Group (42135 10th St W ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534)
- Warner Center (6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367)
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90059)
- Kedren Community Health Center – Walk Up Only (4211 Avalon, Los Angeles, CA 90011)
- Altamed Medical Group (2040 Camfield Avenue, Los Angeles, Ca 90040)
- Bellflower Civic Center (16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower)
- The Forum (3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood)
- El Monte – San Gabriel Valley Airport (4233 Santa Anita Ave, El Monte)
- AltaMed Evaluation and Testing Site – Pennsylvania (1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles, 90033)