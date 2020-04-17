



— An emergency room patient who became violent had to be forcibly removed from Providence St. Joseph Health Center, just as nurses are set to protest the lack of personal protective equipment as they treat COVID-19 patients.

Dozens of police squad cars rushed to Providence St. Joseph’s, 2199 Arizona Ave., at about 6:15 a.m. Friday. Several officers in masks were then seen carrying out a man.

Officers say the man had been brought in for medical treatment, but became violent, hitting medical staff and police.

The incident happened just before nurses began gathering for a day of action in support of a group of fellow nurses who have been suspended for speaking out about the lack of personal protective equipment when caring for COVID-19 patients. Ten nurses have been suspended for asking for N95 masks, rather than the less-protective surgical masks they say the hospital has been having them use.

Providence St. John says they are working on getting new equipment and finding ways to properly clean the N95 masks they already have.