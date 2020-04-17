Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Forty personnel assigned to the USNS Mercy are being reassigned to a skilled nursing facility in Los Angeles at the request of FEMA.
A Navy spokesperson did not know which facility the personnel were being transferred to.
On Thursday, the ship’s captain said that the ship may be able to scale back its medical operation a bit over the next week as the COVID-19 workload at area hospitals stabilizes.
The naval hospital ship arrived in L.A. on March 27 to treat non-coronavirus patients and help ease the workloads of local hospitals.
Since the ship’s arrival, at least three personnel working on the ship have tested positive for coronavirus and 53 others have been taken off the ship to isolate.