LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who killed a man in the backyard of a home near James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles in the early morning hours Friday.
The shooting occurred at 12:55 a.m. in the 500 block of South Woods Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a call of multiple shots fired to find the victim in the backyard of a home from multiple gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. His name was not released. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
There was no immediate information regarding the suspect or a motive. Detectives were canvassing the area hoping to obtain surveillance video and speak to possible witnesses.