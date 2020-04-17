SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A man died today after being pinned between two vehicles at a food drive in Sylmar.
The LAPD responded to the incident, which involved a participant at the event and a volunteer. The volunteer was pinned by the participant’s vehicle.
According to officials, there was no criminal element to the incident. Police believe it’s possible the driver mistook the gas pedal for the break pedal.
“I understand the public’s anxiety and urgency to get the resources they need for their families; however, we can’t afford to put even more lives at risk,” said Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, Chair of the City’s Public Safety Committee. “I urge the public to exercise greater caution and honor operating guidelines and exercise patience while you wait in line.”
A press release Friday said that Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez will introduce legislation to increase on-site traffic safety measures to ensure safe ingress and egress as well as proper loading procedures. These measures will be put in place to protect volunteers and the public participating in these events.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.