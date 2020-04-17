Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A fire that broke out at a San Bernardino church late Thursday was quickly put out by firefighters.
Flames were reported coming from the window of The Way World Outreach, on the corner of 10th Street and Arrowhead Avenue, at about 10 p.m. Thursday. The church was not occupied or open at the time of the fire.
Firefighters forced their way into the building to check for any people, then got to work getting the fire under control.
The contents of the room where the fire broke out were spotted by Sky 2, spilling out of window and into the alley outside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt.