Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Professional athletes are just like us, working out at home during the coronavirus outbreak and experiencing some mishaps, as Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly showed us.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Professional athletes are just like us, working out at home during the coronavirus outbreak and experiencing some mishaps, as Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly showed us.
In an Instagram video posted by his wife, Ashley Nicole Kelly, he was seen practicing a new pitch that veered away from the net set up to catch it, and into the house behind it.
The ball went through a window, shattering it. Video showed Kelly standing for a moment, his hand going to his face, presumably to cover his mouth in shock as countless kids have done when a pitch goes awry.
But, as all neighborhood kids know, once a window is broken, you might as well keep playing. Kelly picked up the ball, finished his throwing program and then cleaned up all the shattered glass for the next three hours.