



— Taylor Swift would have been the first big music act to open up the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, but the pop star has canceled all her appearances and performances this year because of the global pandemic.

SoFi Stadium, which is still under construction, was scheduled to open this summer, and Swift was set to perform a show she dubbed the “Lover Fest West” at the new stadium July 25-26. But with coronavirus continuing to spread throughout the U.S. and into Latin America, Swift says canceling her 2020 gigs was “the right decision.”

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

“I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” Swift said in a tweet.

Stay-at-home orders appear to be helping slow the rate of coronavirus infections in the U.S., but stay-at-home orders in highly-populated states like California and New York have been extended to May 15. California officials have also cast doubt on mass gatherings, such as concerts or professional sports games, happening this year.

Swift’s U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 20201, with dates to be announced later this year. Tickets that have been purchased for these shows will transfer to the new show dates. Refunds will also be available starting May 1 for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, in accordance to Ticketmaster terms.