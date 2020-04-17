LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 77 new cases, bringing the death toll to 28 and total case county to 1,501.
But the county reported a decrease in hospitalized patients, from 138 on Thursday to 129 on Friday, and the number of those in intensive care declined from 68 to 48.
The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the county stands at 16,371, with enough kits for 2,278 more samples.
Of the county’s total cases, 27 involve people under 18, 118 people are between 18-24, 248 are between 25-34, 219 are between 35-44, 589 are between 45-64 and 300 are 65 or older. Men make up 52% of the county’s cases and 57% of its fatalities.
Of the deaths, two were between 25-34, one was 35-44, 10 were 45-64 and 15 were 65 or older. Ten of the deceased were Asian, six were white, eight were Latinx, two were Black and two were not classified.
Ventura County reported 12 new cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 396 cases and 13 deaths.
Of those cases, 198 have recovered and 21 were in the hospital including eight in intensive care.
The county has tested 7,024 people.
San Bernardino County reported 64 new cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,096 cases and 55 deaths. The county has tested 11,808 people.