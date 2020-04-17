



— There was no church, not even a courthouse, but a parking lot with the roar of traffic nearby, but for couple who have been waiting to get married, it was an unforgettable wedding.

Orange County’s Clerk-Recorder began performing marriages again Friday outside the Honda Center, after closing a month ago because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Family and friends were barred from watching their loved ones marry, there were no flowers, and custom-made wedding dresses were replaced with face masks. But the love was plain to see, even though noses and mouths were covered.

“It’s been really good, people have been really excited and happy. COVID-19 might affect a lot of things, but it can’t affect love in Orange County,” Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen said.

Marriage appointments are being limited to 60 per day, and couples are asked to stay in their cars as long as possible. Each couple is allowed only one witness.

But the new, restrictive rules did not dull the shine of the day for Sarah Turner and Sean McGreevey.

“I think it’s a good alternative,” Turner said. “We got married a month ago, the day that it closed. So we actually have to get married again to get everything properly signed.”

“We didn’t let their closure hold us back,” McGreevey said.

The couple is maintaining a good sense of humor about the usual circumstances.

“We won’t forget about this,” he said, as she chimed in, “Yeah, hilarious actually!”