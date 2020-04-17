Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) – Parks in Ventura County reopened Friday even as the county’s playgrounds, tennis courts and other facilities remained closed to the coronavirus emergency.
Officials are asking community members to continue to practice social distancing at all parks.
Despite the move, playgrounds, tennis courts,community centers, campgrounds and golf courses will remain closed for the time being.
“We are able to do this because the residents of Ventura County have been very cooperative in complying” with stay-at-home orders, said general services director Dave Sasek.
There were just under 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday evening.
For more information on which Ventura County parks and trails are open, click here or call (805) 654-3951.