SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – For the first time in half a century, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Known as the largest fan convention in North America, Comic-Con was scheduled to be held from July 23-26.
In a statement on Comic-Con’s website, organizers said the event will return in July 2021.
“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”
The cancellation is the first in the event’s history, according to organizers.
WonderCon Anaheim, which was originally scheduled for April 10-12, 2020, will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from March 26-28, 2021.