RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County health officials reported 159 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and five additional deaths Thursday, bringing the number of cases to 2,264 and the death toll to 59.
As of Thursday afternoon, 207 coronavirus patients were being treated in hospitals across the county, down by 28 from Wednesday. Of that number, 70 were in intensive care units, a slight increase from 64 the day before.
Officials reported that of the county’s 2,264 confirmed cases, 472 have recovered from the illness.
Public health officials on Wednesday released new modeling that indicated preventive measures appeared to be slowing the spread of the virus, though experts stressed that trend would only continue if residents kept adhering to local orders of social distancing, frequent hand-washing and wearing face coverings out in public.
As of Thursday, a total of 29,571 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Riverside County, which operates four testing centers — one at the Perris Fairgrounds, the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio, The Diamond in Lake Elsinore and Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside.
Appointments to get tested must be made in advance by calling 800-945-6171.