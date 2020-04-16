



– Detectives are searching for a man who followed behind a delivery truck while it made its way through the Melrose District of Los Angeles this past weekend in order to steal packages as they were being dropped off, a form of theft which police say is becoming more common amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Los Angeles police, on Saturday, April 11, the suspect was captured on video following behind the delivery truck in a 1990s-model Mercury Mountaineer SUV. The suspect then removed several packages after they were dropped off.

With many delivery drivers instructed to leave packages on the sidewalk outside homes or apartment buildings in order that they not have to touch doorknobs or gate latches, its making it easier for thieves to steal the items before residents can pick them up, police said.

Delivery drivers are advised to alter their route if they suspect their truck is being followed, then call police. Customers, in turn, should consider safer delivery options, such as having items sent to Amazon lockers, installing a secure lockbox or picking up items directly from your local post office.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released. He is described as white or Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-10 and 200 to 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on his identity should call LAPD detectives at 213-922-8251.