ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Wedding bells will begin chiming again in Anaheim.
The Orange County Clerk-Recorder is set to resume marriage services Friday at the Honda Center for couples whose appointments were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am excited to be able to offer marriage services again during these challenging times,” said Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen. “We looked into ways of providing these services in the safest way possible due to the demand and feel that this is a great solution.”
The general public can call the department’s marriage service hotline beginning Monday to set an appointment. Couples must complete their marriage license online before calling to make an appointment. The department will offer 60 appointments per day and will continue implementing strict social distancing guidelines.
Other limitations include:
– No guests allowed for couples obtaining public or confidential marriage licenses.
– One witness can be present for couples who wish to have a ceremony performed.
– Only check and money order payments will be accepted.
Clerk-Recorder staff will perform services from inside a booth to keep a protective barrier between couples and themselves. Couples must wait in their cars until a staff member comes to get them for their appointment to limit interactions.