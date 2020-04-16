NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Covered in yellow tarps and wheeled into an ambulance, two coronavirus-positive great-grandparents said goodbye to their family last month and headed to the hospital — on one condition.
“I’ll only go to the hospital if we can have room together,” said survivor Dolores Amen. She said her and her husband Louis Amen never expected to get the virus, because they don’t often leave the house.
“When I saw them drive away in the ambulance wrapped like that, I thought I might never see them again,” said their daughter Mary Amen. “I thought that might be it.”
But after just a few days, both of them were well enough to leave the hospital. They credit their son, famed psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, with saving their lives.
He was able to get them both tested for COVID-19 and prescribed hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which they took before they even left for the hospital.
“It worked for me, that’s all I can tell you,” Dolores said.
Their daughter thinks the drugs are what saved their lives.
“I believe that them getting the hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin early on in the disease is what prevented them from going over the point of no return,” Mary said.