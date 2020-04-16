LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday that 38 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 13 jail inmates.
The department updated its coronavirus webpage Thursday morning with these numbers. The website also says that 458 employees have been quarantined and 294 have returned to work.
Within the jails, 943 inmates have been quarantined and 42 have been isolated.
The sheriff’s department explains that “isolation” is reserved for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while “quarantine” is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”
MORE: LA County Coronavirus Deaths Reach New Daily High With 55; Mortality Rate Crosses 4 Percent
Since the start of the pandemic, 15 total inmates have tested positive, meaning that two have fully recovered so far.
More information can be found on the department’s coronavirus update page, including a breakdown of inmates in isolation and quarantine at each jail facility in the county.
On Wednesday, LAPD reported a total of 57 employees who had tested positive. LAFD reported 19 positive cases.
According to a press release, 18 LAPD employees have recovered and returned to work, two are hospitalized, and all others are self-isolating to recover. Additionally, nine LAFD employees have recovered and the remaining 10 are self-isolating. None are hospitalized.