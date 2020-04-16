



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole packages from residences after they were delivered in the Melrose area over the weekend.

LAPD released security footage of the suspect. He is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 200 to 220 pounds.

He was driving a late 1990s Mercury Mountaineer, authorities said.

“During subsequent interviews with delivery personnel, it was discovered that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, drivers have been encouraged and/or instructed not to touch doorknobs, gate latches or any surface that could be frequently touched by another person,” police said.

Since some packages are being placed near sidewalks, it may be easier for suspects to steal them, according to a statement.

“Detectives would like to remind employees of delivery companies to be aware of their surroundings,” police said. “If one thinks they’re being followed, divert your route to confirm a vehicle is indeed following the delivery truck, then notify the police.”

Police also encouraged residents to arrange alternate delivery locations that are more secure, such as a post office or place of employment, or to install a secure delivery box at their home.

Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to call detectives at 213-922-8251; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

