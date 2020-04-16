Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting in Boyle Heights.
LAPD officers saw the shooting involving four men near Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Savannah Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to officials.
Two men were shot. One died of gunshot wounds, while the second was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Two other men, at least one of whom had a gun, ran away from the scene. The officers who saw the shooting opened fire on the two men, but it’s not known if anyone was struck.
One of the suspects in custody, but the second remains at large.