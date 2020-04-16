



— With the heightened demand for household essentials during the coronavirus pandemic, Dollar General has announced they are hiring at their stores across Southern California.

The company plans to double its normal hiring rate, adding up to 50,000 employees across the country by the end of April.

There are quite a few positions available across Southern California according to the company’s hiring map.

Positions range from assistant store manager to sales associates, food mangers, and store shift mangers in cities like Inglewood, Santa Ana, and San Bernardino.

Dollar General said a majority of the roles will be temporary.

“It provides an opportunity for someone to be able to secure employment if their previous employment has been impacted by COVID,” said Dollar General’s Crystal Ghassemmi.

“We do anticipate there will be some long-term career opportunities for some of the folks who join us during this time,” she said.

Ghassemmi said Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages, training, and development programs.

The company also provides benefits including eligibility to telemedicine, health insurance coverage, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and parental leave.

They are also taking steps to keep employees safe.

“Right now we have gloves in all of our stores,” said Ghassemmi. “We are diligently working to procure a lot of face masks as well.”

“We recently announced we will be adding sneeze guards across all of our stores in the coming weeks,” she said.

Dollar General has been offering discounts to employees, medical personnel, and first responders on the front lines.

Those looking to apply for the job openings can visit CareerArc.com and click on “job opportunities” in the city you wish to work in.