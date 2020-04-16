Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing their relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
The team met at Dream Center Los Angeles Thursday to hand out lunch to over 1,000 people.
They also supported a local business affected by the pandemic by purchasing the donated meals from Giamela’s Submarine Sandwiches, Pizza and Pasta.
On Sunday, the Dodgers The Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation, with the help of Dunkin Donuts, delivered gift cards, Dodger hats, and rally towels to UCLA Health to show appreciation for the staff and the healthcare workers.