LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Thursday reported 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus and eight additional deaths.
The new cases and deaths brings the county’s total to 1,032 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino has tested 11,191 people.
Ventura County reported 19 new cases, bringing the total to 384 with 191 recovered.
The county’s death toll remained unchanged Thursday at 13.
According to Ventura County, 27 coronavirus patients remained in the hospital with nine in the intensive care unit.
As of Thursday, 6,823 people have been tested for coronavirus in Ventura County.