



⁠— Orange County health officials reported three more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 25.

The county also reported 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number to 1,425, and the number of hospitalized patients jumped from 104 on Wednesday to 138 Thursday. The number of those in intensive care increased from 45 to 68.

“Despite the fluctuation of cases we see… the number of hospitalizations remains comparatively low,” Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel said. “We are seeing stabilization of cases in this area.”

The county has tested 15,942 people and has enough kits to collect 2,856 more samples.

Of the county’s total cases, 25 involve people under the age of 18, 114 are between the ages of 18-24, 234 are between the ages of 45-64, 206 are between the ages of 35-44, 569 are between the ages of 45-64 and 277 are 65 or older. Men make up 53% of the county’s cases and 56% of its fatalities.

Of the 25 deaths, two were between 25-34, one was between 35-44, 10 were 45-64 and 12 were 65 or older. Nine were Asian, five were white, eight were Latinx, one was Black and two were not classified.

RELATED: Orange County Clerk-Recorder Resumes Marriage Services Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said calls for service were down 36% since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order March 19, though domestic violence calls have jumped by 25%, family disputes increased by 24% and child custody disputes increased by 30%.

Barnes also reported that 17 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19, with 24 more in medical isolation. Four inmates have fully recovered and none have had to be hospitalized.

Three deputies have tested positive for the virus and one has fully recovered and returned to work, Barnes said.

Nine Orange County Fire Authority firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 with eight recovered and back to work.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)