LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday reported one more employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 58.
The department said 21 of the employees have recovered and returned to full duty, two were hospitalized and the remaining 35 were self-isolating at home and recovering.
The Los Angeles Fire Department also reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the department’s total to 20.
Nine LAFD employees have recovered and returned to duty. The remaining 11 were self-isolating at home and recovering.
In a Thursday morning press briefing, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director, said 17 employees of the Los Angeles County Fire Department have tested positive for the illness.
Of those 17, three were self-isolating at home and recovering and 14 others have recovered and returned to work. She said there are an additional 16 quarantined at home.