SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Staff at a Santa Clarita hospital held a heartfelt send-off for a 75-year-old patient as he left for home after fighting COVID-19.

Smiles and music filled the halls at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Tuesday as Jim Mastrobuono left after a two week battle with coronavirus.

“No idea, it was a huge surprise,” said Mastrobuono whose journey began in late March.

Mastrobuono, who has diabetes and high blood pressure, had been quarantining at home. His wife Becky wasn’t sure if she brought the virus home, but she and her husband both got infected.

She had mild symptoms, but Mastrobuono ended up with a 103-degree fever and became very incoherent. He was soon taken to Henry Mayo Hospital where his doctor put him on a ventilator.

“The doctor explained to me that under normal circumstances, they wouldn’t ventilate somebody in his condition, but they had been reading more people responded better if ventilated earlier than waiting until later,” said Becky.

She said her husband was intubated for six days as she remained home, feeling helpless.

“Not being able to squeeze his hand and let him know his family was supporting him was very hard,” said Becky.

A few days later, Jim started to show signs of improvement. After 13 days since being admitted to Henry Mayo, Mastrobuono had turned a corner and it was time to go home.

The staff wanted to give him a warm send him off so they came up with the celebration.

“It was very emotional, going through the hospital, people clapping and applauding, I don’t know what else to say,” said Mastrobuono.

When he was rolled outside, Becky was there waiting with open arms. The couple told me they didn’t say a word to each other, but communicated with a hug.

“It was very very overwhelming. Going from wondering if you’re ever going to be able to hug him again, to being able to, was a true blessing,” said Becky.

Mastrobuono shared a message to all the people responsible for the embrace.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. That’s all I can think of is thank you. You did a fantastic job,” he said.

The hospital staff at Henry Mayo said seeing COVID-19 patients recover and leave the hospital really uplifts their spirits during intense and trying times.

They said they were grateful and happy to have shared in their joy as he headed home.