BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site was opened in Boyle Heights Thursday.
The new site comes as Health Services works to expand testing in underserved communities.
The new medical evaluation site is opened across the street from White Memorial Hospital.
Testing will be done for those who meet the criteria and have an order from their doctor or have an appointment through the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
New testing sites were also opened this week in Riverside County at the Perris Fairgrounds — where officials hope to conduct at least 250 tests a day — and at Montclair Plaza in San Bernardino County.
Three new coronavirus testing sites opened Wednesday at the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte, at the Bellflower Civic Center’s parking structure and at the Forum in Inglewood.
LA County has a full list of coronavirus testing sites.