Comments
WALNUT (CBSLA) — Two people were found dead at a house fire in Walnut Thursday.
The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Rocking Horse Road.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home’s second floor. They found the two people inside the home, but it’s not clear how they died.
Firefighters got control of the 2nd alarm fire, but are being held back because the home is a possible crime scene.
Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.