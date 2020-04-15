Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) – The Pomona Fairplex is holding another drive-thru food pantry Wednesday to serve hundreds of Angelenos who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which is being cohosted by the Sowing Seeds for Life Food Bank, is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pomona Raceway’s dragstrip. It is open to all Los Angeles County residents.
The Pomona Fairplex’s first drive-thru food pantry on April 1 served 1,658 cars.
The food is dropped into cars by volunteers in order to maintain social distancing. The Fairplex plans to hold them bi-monthly moving forward.