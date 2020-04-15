Former UCLA QB Brett Hundley On Upcoming NFL Season: 'Could See Similar Effects To 2011 Lockout Season'The Arizona Cardinals quarterback says it will be interesting to see how this year compares to the last time the league's offseason schedule was altered.

CBS Sports And NFL Team Up To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS GamesLeading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups.

XFL Ceases Operations, Terminates EmployeesThe XFL, which cancelled its 2020 season a month ago in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be calling it quits for good.