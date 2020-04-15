Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Several nonprofit groups are coming together Wednesday to begin a weekly distribution of free diapers in Santa Ana.
Every week, the Emergency Diaper Assistance Program will provide one free package per child to up to 2,000 families.
Families can fill out an order form online to schedule a pickup. The diapers are being distributed on a first come-first serve basis and are by appointment only.
The distribution will occur every Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Magnolia Science Academy, located at 2840 W. 1st St. in Santa Ana.
The program is a partnership between several organizations including the Orange County Food Bank, Power of One Foundation, Official No One Left Behind, The Diaper Bank and Community Action Partnership of Orange County.