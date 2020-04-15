



— Some 80 million people were expected to get their economic impact payments from the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday, and for one Orange County woman the money could not have come at a better time.

“Just feeling comfortable that I can pay my bills this month,” Chelsea Soudipor said.

Soudipor, a hairdresser at Hush Hush Bang Bang in Costa Mesa, has been out of work and without a paycheck for nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we can’t work on clients, we don’t get paid,” she said.

And on Wednesday morning, the payment came through — deposited directly into her bank account.

“It’s great, because it’s been almost a month without making a paycheck so, you know, we have bills that we have to pay,” she said. “It’s really helpful, you know, it just makes you feel a little more comforted when you don’t have an income.”

The first round of deposits were being sent to people who have filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns using direct deposit starting with people who have the lowest incomes, including retirees.

For Soudipor, the money she received has already been earmarked.

“It will go towards my rent and my car payment and probably some groceries,” she said. “Just kind of my basic needs and my basic bills that I have that will help me get through the next month.”

Those who have not yet received their stimulus payments can check the status of that deposit online.