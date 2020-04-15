SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Four deputies who have recovered from COVID-19 have returned to work, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said, and more are expected to return in the following weeks.
Local law enforcement, particularly deputies who work in the jails, have been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. A total of eight employees with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tested positive, while in neighboring Riverside County, two deputies have died of coronavirus.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department did not identify the recovering deputies, but did detail several new changes within its jail system in response to the pandemic.
Deputies and inmates at the county’s four jail facilities have been given face masks, and an instructional hand washing video is now being played throughout the jails to illustrate recommended hand washing techniques.The department says local hotels have also donated thousands of bars of soap to be distributed to the inmate population, which has also been provided with cleaning supplies to keep their cells sanitized.
The temperatures of jail staff is taken at the beginning of each shift, and new arrestees are given a medical evaluation before they can enter the jail. New arrestees are also given a mask, and if necessary, are taken to the hospital or placed in quarantine or isolation at the jail, depending on the results of the medical evaluation.