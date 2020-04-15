TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A plasma donor is needed to help a Torrance firefighter recovering from COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the Torrance Fire Department made a public plea for a plasma donation to help an unidentified engineer who is recovering from COVID-19.
“Specifically, he needs plasma donated from a fully recovered COVID patient so their antibodies may help boost his ability to fight back,” the department said in the Facebook post.
The donor must meet several criteria:
To qualify, the donor must have tested positive for COVID-19 and already been recovered with symptoms resolved at least 28 days prior to the donation or 14 days prior to donation with a second negative COVID test. The donor should be male, or a female who has never been pregnant or who has been tested since their most recent pregnancy and results interpreted as negative for HLA antibodies.
Anyone who fits the criteria may contact Dr. Marc Cohen at emsdoc911@hotmail.com or visit the American Red Cross website.