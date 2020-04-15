LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As theme parks across Southern California remain closed, many season pass and ticket holders are left wondering what happens to the days they have missed out on.

Dusty Sage, founder of MiceChat.com said when the parks closed, they only anticipated it would be for a couple of weeks.

“It certainly is an unprecedented situation that none of us could have imagined, even the parks themselves.”

As the theme parks remain closed after weeks they have faced a huge economic hit.

“It’s definite that Disney and Universal, the big players, will survive,” said Sage.

As for smaller parks, Sage predicted “there could be significant changes. Some mergers, we could possibly see the closure of some parks nationwide.”

He believes Sea World is especially vulnerable due to the cost of caring for all of its animals.

When the parks do reopen, Jeremiah Good with LaughingPlace.com said they could look drastically different.

“There could be no fireworks, no parades,” he said. “More of the virtual queues, the fast passes, online bookings, so guests aren’t all gathered in one spot.”

He also believes parks will begin checking guests’ temperatures.

All of the big theme parks in California are honoring tickets and passes that have already been purchased.

At Disneyland, Legoland, Magic Mountain, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Universal Studios, all single tickets will have their expiration dates extended.

For annual pass holders, parks will pause monthly payments and those that have paid in advance will get an additional day for every day the park is closed.

“The day the parks reopen, there will be a large influx of guests because, for many people I know, that’s their escape.”

According to experts, while the theme parks will likely offer incentives to come back, it’s unlikely that prices will fall.

You may also have to start booking ahead of time so that parks can control crowd sizes.