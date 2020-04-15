LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department warned residents Wednesday about scams designed to steal federal coronavirus stimulus payments.
“Anyone calling, or knocking on your door, regarding your stimulus check is likely an identity thief,” the department said.
Many people woke up Wednesday to a “stimulus check” in their bank account but the “check” is not in check form at all. The money instead is being distributed through direct deposit from the IRS, the department noted.
There are no forms are required to receive the federal relief and the “government won’t ask for payment upfront to process the payment.”
Scammers have used a number of other tricks during the crisis including selling involved in-home kits to test for the virus, as well as vaccines or cures — neither of which exists currently.
The LAPD advises that people “be vigilant for anyone attempting to sell you ‘snake oil’ cures, treatments, tests or vaccines,” and anyone trying to obtain personal information by claiming to be health or government officials.