LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After not being able to report new cases and deaths on Tuesday due to a technical issue, San Bernardino County reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus and eight additional deaths.
The new cases and deaths brings the county’s total to 996 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino has tested 10,632 people.
Ventura County reported 15 new cases, bringing the total to 365 with 166 recovered.
The county’s death toll remained unchanged Wednesday at 13.
According to Ventura County, 31 coronavirus patients remained in the hospital with eight in the intensive care unit.
As of Wednesday, 6,508 people have been tested for coronavirus in Ventura County.