



— After two consecutive days without any new coronavirus-related deaths , Orange County Wednesday reported three, bringing the total death toll to 22.

The county also reported 87 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,376.

Of the county’s total cases, 25 were under the age of 18, 109 were between the ages of 18-24, 232 were between the ages of 25-34, 200 were between the ages of 35-44, 542 were between the ages of 45-64 and 268 were over the age of 65.

Of the deaths, two were 25 to 34 years old, one was 35 to 44, seven were 45 to 64, and 12 were 65 or older. Nine of the deceased were Asian, five were white, five were Latino, one was black and two were not classified.

Hospitalized patients dropped to 104 Wednesday, from 122 on Tuesday, and the number of those being treated in intensive care decreased from 62 to 45.

The county has tested 15,305 people and has enough kits to collect 2,508 more samples.

The number of Orange County Jail inmates testing positive for COVID-19 stands at 13, according to Carrie Braun, the sheriff’s department’s director of public affairs and community engagement. Twelve are male and one is female. Four have since recovered.

The nine inmate patients who were still ill were in medical isolation along with 17 others who were showing symptoms but had not yet tested positive.

Another 131 inmates were in isolation, but were not said to be showing symptoms.

Three sheriff’s deputies have also tested positive for coronavirus, but one has recovered, Orange County Sheriff’s Commander Joe Balicki told the supervisors.

“I’m glad to report that one of those deputies has been cleared to come back to work, and two are still at home,” Balicki said. “Nobody at this point has been hospitalized as a result of coronavirus.”

There have also been nine Orange County Fire Authority firefighters who have tested positive for the illness. Eight of them have recovered and returned to work.

