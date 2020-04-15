



— The newest coronavirus mobile testing site will open Wednesday at the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte.

As with other new sites that have been established in the last couple of weeks, people who are eligible for a test and have an appointment can stay in their cars for their tests and swab their own mouths and throats. The testing process takes between five and 10 minutes to complete, but wait times will depend on the time of the day.

“All the experts are telling us that we won’t be able to get back to some sense of normalcy until thee is a system of robust testing in place,” El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero said.

The new testing site will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New testing sites were also opened this week in Riverside County at the Perris Fairgrounds — where officials hope to conduct at least 250 tests a day — and at Montclair Plaza in San Bernardino County.