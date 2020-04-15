LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s a new help in Los Angeles for families who are struggling to keep food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.
L.A. County Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas announced Wednesday the launch of a Farm Box program designed to supply free fresh fruit and vegetables to 1,100 families in South L.A.
The boxes include a week’s worth of fresh produce including a dozen eggs, several kinds of vegetables, 10 pounds of oranges, plenty of berries and information about local public nutrition benefits and incentive programs.
Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles, Cedars-Sinai, UNITE HERE Local 11, Los Angeles Football Club, Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park are backing the program.
“During this pandemic, families are facing unprecedented financial distress. This partnership is meant to ease the burdens of families across
South Los Angeles, providing them with healthy food options that they can cook at home,” said Ridley-Thomas.
“In turn, local farmers have the chance to distribute their produce and keep their businesses afloat. It’s a win-win for all.”
Organizers said they hope to feed 1,100 families every week through the end of the month.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)