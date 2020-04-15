Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one member of the Los Angeles Chargers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one member of the Los Angeles Chargers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the unidentified member of the Chargers tested positive, while two more have shown symptoms.
While no names were revealed, owner Dean Spanos, GM Tom Telesco or head coach Anthony Lynn were not among those involved, sources told Schefter.
The report comes about a week before the Chargers will get the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.