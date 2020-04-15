LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Rams Center Brian Allen has become the first known NFL player to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
A Rams spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis Wednesday and said that Allen felt slight symptoms but was feeling much better.
The 24-year-old is the first active player in the NFL to publicly acknowledge that he had tested positive for the virus.
Allen, who is preparing for his third season in the league was undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury at the Rams’ training facility when he began to feel symptoms about three weeks ago, including a sore throat, fatigue, headaches and a loss of his sense of taste and smell.
“Fortunately for Brian, he’s on the road to recovery,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a Fox Sports interview. “I think he did a great job of letting us know right away so we could be timely in our response, and making sure that we didn’t expose anyone else to that.”
The rehabilitation facility was closed for two weeks and cleaned thoroughly, the Rams said. Those undergoing rehabilitation returned this week.