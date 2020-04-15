Comments
MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A child and an adult were struck and killed by a Metro Gold Line train in Monrovia Wednesday morning.
MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A child and an adult were struck and killed by a Metro Gold Line train in Monrovia Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred before 9 a.m. at a train crossing near the intersection of California Avenue and Duarte Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A Gold Line train traveling northbound struck the two. Both died at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.
Gold Line service was shut down between the Monrovia and Duarte Stations. Buses were shuttling passengers between the two.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Monrovia police are investigating.