LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With a severe nationwide blood shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak, USC was hosting a large blood drive for the Red Cross Tuesday.
The drive was taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galen Center.
Donations were by appointment only.
Last month, Dr. Christina Ghaly, health services director for the L.A. County Health Agency, said there is no clinical evidence that the coronavirus can be spread through the blood.
Blood donations will go to help trauma and accident victims who need blood transfusions, sickle cell patients and cancer patients.
To make an appointment, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS and use the sponsor code FIGHTON.
“As we all come to terms with the impacts of COVID-19, the Red Cross mission continues, but we need the public’s help,” said Jennifer Johnson, director of faith-based and community programs for the L.A. Region of the American Red Cross, in a statement through USC. “There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross is asking for the generosity of volunteer blood donors to help stock hospital shelves.”