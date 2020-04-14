



— Customers must now wear face coverings when entering businesses in Los Angeles County.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday on an order similar to those previously enacted in the city of Los Angeles and other surrounding municipalities.

Starting tomorrow, it’s mandatory to wear a face covering when you go to an essential business, including grocery shopping or going to a medical appointment. You can make your own mask or use a scarf, bandana, or old shirt. Thanks for keeping yourself and your community safe! pic.twitter.com/05j3cRgyZv — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) April 14, 2020

In addition to requiring face masks for customers, the order mandates that essential businesses must supply employees with cloth face coverings.

Essential businesses must also publicly post a social distancing protocol that explains how the business is making sure social distancing protocols are met and regular cleaning is being done.

On Friday, Beverly Hills enacted a stricter order that requires residents wear face masks any time they leave their home — including for walks.

While the L.A. County order does not include that mandate, it does state that “everyone is asked to wear a face covering when they are interacting with others who are not members of their household in public and private spaces.”

Other counties, including Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura, have voted on similar orders in recent weeks.

