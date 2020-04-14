Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New testing sites are popping up around the region as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Southern California.
A long line formed Tuesday morning in Montclair Plaza in San Bernardino County.
Nurses took hundreds of samples to give scientists better information on how to track the outbreak.
Riverside County set up its fourth coronavirus testing site Tuesday located at the Perris fairgrounds.
The county plans to conduct 250 a day at the new site.
Other test sites have been set up at the county fairgrounds in Indio and the diamond stadium in Lake Elsinore and Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside.